Summerlike temperatures expected this weekend across Maryland

Get ready for some summerlike warmth as we head into the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will be very mild, with lows mainly in the 50s across the region under mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday as a warm front lifts through the area.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday afternoon, with high temperatures climbing to near-record levels in the low to mid-80s. While most areas will stay dry, there is a slight chance for a stray shower or two, primarily in Western Maryland.

Saturday night will remain mild, with lows dipping into the lower 60s — unusually warm for this time of year.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday, and highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few afternoon showers are possible.

Looking ahead to Monday, we are keeping a close eye on the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening — just in time for the Orioles' home opener against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

WJZ has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday due to the risk of severe storms. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening hours, as a cold front approaches the region.

Any storms that develop could bring hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 70s before temperatures drop sharply into the 40s by Monday night.

Behind the front on Tuesday, it will feel much cooler. High temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, with a breezy northwest wind.

The cooler pattern will persist into Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances return by Thursday and Friday of next week, as temperatures rebound into the 70s for afternoon highs.