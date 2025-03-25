What's new this season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards?

The Baltimore Orioles showcased on Tuesday the new food options, special offers, fresh apparel, and stadium modifications this baseball season at Camden Yards, with the home opener just days away.

"We've been looking forward to opening day since the very last day of last season," said Catie Griggs, Orioles president of business operations. "We're hoping to build on the momentum last year and take it even further this year."

The new features include food items, an expanded Bird Bath Splash Zone, new merchandise, and new ticket bundles.

Orioles officials are expecting the home slate to last well into the fall, which would include postseason games. Baltimore has been in the playoffs the past two seasons.

"Being from Baltimore means something to us," said Kerry Watson, the Orioles' Vice President of Public Affairs. "We have leadership here, all throughout the city, that is all thinking the same thing about how we can help this city rise again at the same time this organization is rising. I think there is some connectivity there and something special that's happening on both sides."

What's on the menu?

Returning favorites and new value deals will be featured at concession stands. The team says it wants to feature various food options to accommodate every fan.

"We have the ability to have low-price tickets to allow families to come, hopefully multiple times over the course of the season," Griggs said. "But concessions matter too. It's not just about how much it costs to get in the door. It's what's that experience that's inside."

Select beer, among other food and drink items, will be at a valued price during Baltimore Orioles games at Camden Yards this season.

The new value menu includes more than a dozen items for less than $6.

And, for those who like to enjoy a "cold one" on a hot summer day, 12-ounce Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel's, Stella Artois and Sierra Nevada will be sold for $5.

The full value menu includes:

All Beef Hot Dog – $4

Pretzel Bites with Cheese – $4

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites with Cream Cheese Icing – $4

Nacho Chips with Cheese – $4

Popcorn – $3.50

Peanuts – $2.50

Packaged Desserts – $3

16 oz. Refillable Soda Cup – $4

16.9 oz. Dasani Bottled Water – $4

Selection of 12 oz. Beers (Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel's, Stella Artois, Sierra Nevada) – $5

12 oz. Vizzy Hard Seltzer – $6

12 oz. Non-Alcoholic Beer (Athletic) – $5

Maryland restaurants will also be featured, including Ekiben, Attman's Deli, The Nutty Pitch, Pat & Stugg's, Pat LaFrieda's, Stuggy's Gourmet Hot Dogs, Vida Taco, Boog's BBQ, 7th Inning Sorbet, Vida Taco, Factoria Maria Pupuseria, Deddle's Mini Donuts, The Local Fry, Rita's Italian Ice, Squire's Pizza, Encore Sausage, Turkey Hill, and Camden Commons.

Deddle's Mini Donuts is featured at Lexington Market and is excited to mark its third year at the park.

"You get to come, you get to see your donuts being made," said Robin Holmes, owner of the mini donut stand. "You see us drop the batter. You see us mix in the mix. You get to see us put the toppings on them, so you get a whole Willy Wonka donut show going on when you come visit us at the stand."

The concession stands will also feature other signature dishes, including The Warehouse Burger, The Chessie, and The Sub-Marine.

"In Baltimore, it's a melting pot," said Daniel Doyle, the Executive Chef of Brick and Whistle Food Company. "We have so many diverse cultures in the city, and people just evolve flavors, and it's a well-traveled city. People like to go out and venture and have good food, and now we bring it back here to the stadium."

Ticket offers

On the business side, the team says it is trying to create new ticket bundles to give more fans a chance to see the O's play this season. These bundles include flexibility where you can choose the games you attend. Season ticket sales are increasing according to the O's, but the team is also offering smaller game packages.

"Fans want flexibility," said Don Rovak, the Orioles' Chief Revenue Officer. "Fans want to make sure that when they're buying something, they know that it's at the best price at that specific time."

Promotions this season include several bobblehead nights of your favorite players and even the team owner, David Rubenstein.

Several theme nights look to bring in more fans to the park and include Bark at Oriole Park, Healthcare Appreciation Night, Japanese Heritage Night, Lacrosse Night, Pokémon Go Night, and Back To School Night.

New gear on and off the field

Orioles players will sport orange-on-orange uniforms during select home games. The team says this throwback combination will work hand in hand with Orange Out Saturdays, where fans are encouraged to wear their orange gear.

The first game for this uniform combination is April 12.

The team store also changed its check-out process to be more efficient. Items will feature a radio frequency tag. Fans will place items in a bag before heading to the check-out counter, and it will automatically scan what's inside.

"It really cuts back on the time that they have to have the interaction and wait for an associate to scan those items, so the quicker that we can get them in the bag, quicker we can get it in the till, the faster they can get out into the ballpark," said Dustin Morgan, Fanatics General Manager of Retail at Camden Yards.

Outfield wall, Bird Bath modifications

The outfield wall will also look a little bit different. The team moved in the left-center field wall, and created a Home run Zone for children up to 12 years old. The team says this will bring young fans closer to the action.

The Bird Bath Splash Zone will also include Sections 84 and 86 this season, expanding what the team calls "one of the most unique fan sections in all of professional sports."

Baltimore's favorite franks are returning for their iconic race this season. Each Sunday home game, the home opener, and other special dates during the season will feature the Berks Hot Dog Race, starring Ketchup, Mustard and Relish.

The Orioles start the season on the road at the Toronto Blue Jays on March 27. The team returns for the home opener on Monday, March 31, against the Boston Red Sox.