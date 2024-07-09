Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg added as American League All-Star replacement

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg has been added to the American League All-Star roster as a replacement for Boston's Rafael Devers.

Westburg will be the fourth Oriole in the Midsummer Classic on July 16 in Arlington, Texas, joining pitcher Corbin Burnes, shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman.

Henderson and Rutschman were voted in as All-Star starters.

Westburg, a first-time All-Star, is batting .281 with 14 home runs, 49 runs batted in and 40 runs scored.

He was the 30th overall draft pick by the Orioles in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Orioles (57-33) have the best record in the American League and own a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East division, entering Tuesday's play.