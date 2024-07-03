Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman voted starters in MLB All-Star Game

BALTIMORE - Shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman will represent the Baltimore Orioles as starters in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

It will be the first All-Star game for Henderson, who is batting .288 with 26 home runs, 58 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .983.

Rutschman, batting .291 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs, is headed to his second MLB All-Star Game.

This is the first time the Orioles have had two starters in the All-Star Game since Adam Jones and Nelson Cruz in 2014.

The All-Star starters were announced on Wednesday.

Henderson beat Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. in the second phase of All-Star voting. Rutschman had more votes than Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez.

Outfielder Anthony Santander, designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and third baseman Jordan Westburg just missed out on earning a starting spot.

The complete All-Star rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 7.

The game will be played on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Henderson has already announced his plan to compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby.