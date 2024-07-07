Baltimore Orioles' pitcher Corbin Burnes selected to MLB All-Star Game

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes is headed to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

Burnes will join teammates Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, who were voted in as starters, at the Mid-Summer Classic.

The All-Star reserves and pitchers were announced Sunday afternoon.

Burnes, who the Orioles acquired in the offseason, has a 9-3 record with a 2.32 ERA.

The Orioles lead the American League East with a 56-32 record and sit just percentage points behind the Cleveland Guardians for the best record in the American League.

Still, several of their key players, such as Anthony Santander, Jordan Westburg, Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O'Hearn, were left off the roster.

The All-Star Game will be played on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Henderson, Baltimore's second-year shortstop, is batting .293 with 27 home runs, 60 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. This is his first All-Star Game, and he will be competing in the Home Run Derby.

Rutschman, making his second All-Star appearance, is batting .286 with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs.