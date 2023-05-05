14-year-old boy and 18-year-old man arrested in shooting death of Canton T-Mobile store employee, police say

BALTIMORE -- Police announced on Thursday evening that at least one person had been arrested in the murder of the T-Mobile employee who was shot during an armed robbery at a Canton shopping center.

By Thursday night, that number increased to two.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Sunday found 23-year-old Fabian Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez with gunshot injuries at the Canton T-Mobile store. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died a day later.

On Thursday, police took 18-year-old Arthur McCaden into custody and charged him with first-degree murder. Hours later, investigators announced that a 14-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, too.

"[The] 2500 block of Boston T-Mobile. Male shot inside of the location. Somebody calling on a T-Mobile phone," an officer said over the scanner on the day of the shooting.

Police said two unidentified males entered the store and announced a robbery. During the robbery, one of the suspects shot the store employee, according to authorities.

The suspects then demanded the belonging of several customers before leaving the store on foot.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen commended police for making an arrest.

"Grateful to BPD for making a swift arrest in the murder of Fabian Gonzalez," Cohen said. "I have been in touch with the State's Attorney and plan on providing a Community Impact Statement. I have also been in touch with his family. We are supporting with victim impact services."

Gonzalez's family and friends expressed a variety of emotions following the arrest announcement.

"I'm glad to hear that there is a suspect and there's been an arrest made because that's what we want," Julio Contreras Gonzalez said. "We want justice."

Police tell WJZ they identified the suspects right away and arrested McCaden Thursday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.

Dozens of people had gathered outside of the T-Mobile store to attend a vigil for Fabian Gonzalez when the news of the arrest became public.

"You can see the support," family friend Blanca Tapahuascho said. "This support is not going to go away for this family."

Family members say that Fabian Gonzalez worked at the store to support his family. They described him as generous and caring.

They said his spirit is helping them get through an unbearable time.

"Twenty-three years spent with him and then take him away in the most worst way possible," Contreras Gonzalez said. "It's a real pain. It's a pain that can't be described."

Police have not released any information on the second suspect wanted in connection with this shooting.

Fabian Gonzalez's family plans to hold a march in his honor on Sunday afternoon.

The march will start at 3 p.m. outside of the Sacred Heart of Jesus church on Conkling Street.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

