Community shocked after brazen robbery at T-Mobile store in Canton

BALTIMORE — A brazen robbery attempt at a T-Mobile store in Canton ended with a 22-year-old employee in critical condition after being shot by the suspects.

The store, located just off Boston Street, has been closed and locked up since the incident. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison confirmed that detectives are following leads to find the two male suspects responsible for the crime.

The robbery occurred on a rainy Sunday afternoon, drawing a rapid response from police to the busy shopping hub.

The suspects, who did not manage to steal anything from the store, are also believed to have demanded property from shoppers. It remains unclear whether they obtained anything from the customers.

"It is a brazen robbery that happened in daytime. And, we're working with the company, working with victims. We're looking for evidence," Commissioner Harrison said. He appealed for people to come forward with information and hinted that more details would be released soon.

Residents and workers in the area expressed shock and concern over the incident. "Don't hear of many shootings around here. Walk my dog along this area every single day and nothing bad ever happens here," Bradley Schmitz, a Canton local, said.

An employee at a nearby business, who identified himself as Robert, recounted other stores that have been targeted in recent years, including Tropical Smoothie, Chipotle, and the same T-Mobile store.

"Who knows how much damage they can do, because typically when people do this, they'll do it again at some point," Robert said.

A spokesperson for T-Mobile called the incident "a horrible situation," adding that it occurred at one of its third-party retailers. They said, "Our thoughts are with the employee... We will do what we can to support the ongoing investigation."

The store remains closed for now, and it is uncertain when it will reopen. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.