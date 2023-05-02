Watch CBS News
'I'm totally devastated': Community mourns T-Mobile employee killed in Canton armed robbery

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Friends, family and co-workers are still in shock after 23-year-old Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez was shot on Sunday during his shift at the T-Mobile Store in Baltimore's bustling Canton neighborhood.

Gonzalez died on Monday, a day after he was shot during an armed robbery.

Beverly, who didn't want to give her last name, told WJZ that Gonzalez was one of her favorite store employees.

"Fabian was everything," Beverly said. "He was young. He was bright-spirited and so, so smart. I'm just totally, totally in disbelief that he's no longer going to be there."

Beverly told WJZ she spoke with Gonzalez's mother.

There have not been any arrests in the case after two armed suspects ran into the store robbed some customers, shot Gonzalez and took off. 

"His mother told me this morning that he was so, so kind," Beverly said. "And he was. She did a good job with her boys. It's more than heartbreaking. I'm totally devastated. So, I can imagine the pain that his family is experiencing right now."

The family told WJZ they are planning for Fabian's funeral and want justice in the case.

Police are now searching for two suspects behind the brutal crime. 

First published on May 2, 2023 / 3:50 PM

