Teacher charged with sexually assaulting students in Anne Arundel County to begin trial

A former Anne Arundel County elementary school teacher is scheduled to stand trial Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting numerous female students.

Police say Matthew Schlegel, who worked as a teacher at Severna Park Elementary, is facing at least 36 charges ranging from second degree assault to sex abuse of a minor.

Investigators conducted at least eight forensic interviews with students since launching the investigation in March 2024, according to police. The students alleged their third-grade math teacher, Schlegel, inappropriately touched them during classroom time.

Detectives said the alleged assaults of third-grade girls occurred during class at Severna Park Elementary School between August 2022 and March 2024.

What investigators found

The Anne Arundel County Public School system removed Schlegel from the classroom on March 15 immediately after being notified of the allegations, according to the school district.

Similar incidents

In June 2024, a Randallstown High School teacher was accused of performing sexual acts on a minor, who was a student at the school. In addition to the assault, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's office accused Carlos Arroyo of grooming the victim.

According to investigators, Arroyo was giving the victim rides to the Metro Station on Painters Mills Road. The female victim told to authorities that Arroyo was helping her because she faced a lengthy walk to the bus station followed by an extended bus trip home.

In July 2024, a Baltimore City school teacher at Baltimore's Merganthaler Vocational-Technical High School was charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl who lived in the same apartment complex.

Lewis Laury, 24, was charged with the second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree, after police accused Laury of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.