Mervo High School teacher charged with sexual assault of minor in Baltimore County

Baltimore teacher accused of sexual assault of minor

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore City high school teacher is charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl who lived in the same apartment complex, according to court documents.

Lewis Laury, 24, is charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree. Police said Laury is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the minor.

Laury is a teacher at Baltimore's Merganthaler Vocational-Technical High School, according to the school's website.

The girl was reported missing by Baltimore County Police on June 21 and found a week later at Laury's home, according to charging documents.

Baltimore County detectives worked with other law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to locate her.

Laury is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.