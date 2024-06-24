Baltimore County teacher held without bail after sexual abuse allegations

Warning: The details of this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

BALTIMORE -- A Randallstown High School teacher is accused of sexually abusing a minor, who was a student at that school.

Carlos Arroyo is being held on home detention without bond away from all minors including his own children after allegedly sexually assaulting a female student in April.

According to court documents, Arroyo is accused of performing sexual acts on a student at the school near the Owings Mills Metro Station earlier this year. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years behind bars.

The 30-year-old teacher was driving the high school student to the Metro Station on Painters Mills Rd. The female victim told investigators Arroyo was helping her out because she had a long walk to the bus station and then a long bus ride home.

The female victim indicated she went to Arroyo to help her with "school and personal relationship issues", including her suicidal thoughts according to the charging documents. Court documents allege Arroyo grabbed and touched the victim inappropriately and kissed her.

On April 30, he is accused of performing sexual acts on her on the third floor of the parking garage at the Metro Station. According to the charging documents, the victim said that during the assault "she was silent and didn't know what to do. She froze."

The victim told a school social worker about the alleged contact with Arroyo and the investigation began.

Police say they have also uncovered text messages between arroyo and the female victim.

In court on Monday, the state's attorney's office said they were deeply concerned, accusing Arroyo of grooming the victim. The state also said Arroyo is a public safety risk. In a separate incident during this investigation, Arroyo was allegedly found in Carroll County with a loaded firearm and a suicide note.

Arroyo's attorney said he retained counsel two months ago and has been cooperating with police. On Monday, a judge ruled to hold him without bond on home detention away from his children. He cannot have any contact with the victim, and other minors.

Arroyo is married with two children, is the boys' varsity soccer coach at the school and is a social studies teacher. Baltimore County Public Schools has placed Arroyo on administrative leave. According to the statement, he will not have access to the school, nor the soccer team at this time.

The school district issued a statement to WJZ calling the incident troubling. In a letter sent to parents, the district says it is fully cooperating with the police investigation. Arroyo began working with the district in 2022.

Counseling staff is being made available at Randallstown High School, according to BCPS.

Baltimore County Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to their Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or the Department of Social Services at 410-887-8463.

Arroyo is due back in court for a preliminary hearing July 19 at Baltimore County District Court in Towson.