Maryland elementary school teacher charged after allegedly assaulting multiple students

BALTIMORE -- A former Anne Arundel County teacher has been charged in a child sex abuse investigation, according to police.

Michael Schlegel, 40, taught at Severna Park Elementary School. He is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting numerous female students at the school.

Police said they began a forensic interview in March, during which a third-grader told them that Schlegel was her math teacher. She said Schlegel had started "touching her" in January 2024, and had touched her "girl parts."

That was the first of numerous disturbing reports detailed by police in charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Another victim said Schlegal touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions when he was her third grade teacher.

Schlegel faces 36 charges ranging from second-degree assault to sex abuse of a minor.

He was arrested at his home on Thursday, according to Anne Arundel County Police.