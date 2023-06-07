Anne Arundel County schools cancel after-school activities because of dangerous air quality
BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County Public Schools have canceled all planned after-school activities Wednesday because of dangerous air quality.
The district says for parents and students to check with the school about alternate arrangements for those canceled events.
Air pollution paired with the smoke from more than 100 wildfires in Canada has triggered a Code Red Air Quality Alert for the Baltimore City Metro, and Annapolis region.
Here's what you can do to make sure you are safe from the poor air quality.
