Anne Arundel County schools cancel after-school activities because of dangerous air quality

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County Public Schools have canceled all planned after-school activities Wednesday because of dangerous air quality.

AACPS: Dear AACPS Families,

Due to the current poor air quality alert, all outdoor activities in AACPS, including those planned for after school, have been canceled. Please check with your student’s school about alternate arrangements for such events. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/78yh8EcUL4 — AACPS (@AACountySchools) June 7, 2023

The district says for parents and students to check with the school about alternate arrangements for those canceled events.

Air pollution paired with the smoke from more than 100 wildfires in Canada has triggered a Code Red Air Quality Alert for the Baltimore City Metro, and Annapolis region.

