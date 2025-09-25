Annapolis Board of Elections to verify 2025 primary results after reporting error

Annapolis election officials will conduct a full hand count of ballots from the 2025 primary after a data entry error misreported totals in one ward, the city of Annapolis said.

The error was identified and corrected during the official canvass, and the certified results accurately reflect the votes cast, the city said.

The hand count will include both in-person and mail-in/drop box ballots and is meant to verify the already certified results.

The audit will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections office, 6740 Baymeadow Drive in Glen Burnie.

The update comes a day after Jared Littmann defeated Rhonda Pindell Charles in the Annapolis Democratic mayoral primary election.

Data entry error caught during audit

"On election night, judges delivered vote totals to City Hall, where staff from the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections entered the numbers into a spreadsheet to prepare a summary sheet," Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement.

While the formulas were correct, totals for Ward 6 candidates were mistakenly entered into the wrong row, Pittman said.

Pittman said the mistake affected only Ward 6 contests and no other races.

"I fully support the decision by the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections and the Annapolis Board of Canvassers to conduct a complete hand count audit of all in-person and mail ballots cast in the 2025 Annapolis Primary Election," Pittman added.

Audit begins Thursday morning

During the public audit, the Annapolis Board of Elections will verify the certified results match the original voter-market paper ballots.

Pittman says precautions to prevent similar errors in the future will be put in place.

"Moving forward, the Board of Elections will implement additional audit steps, including on-site verification of results at the County facility on election night, immediate tape audits by election judges, and more robust checks to catch any potential errors before releasing unofficial results," Pittman said.

Jared Littman wins mayoral primary

Littman defeated Rhonda Pindell Charles in the Democratic mayoral primary election, according to the certified results.

Littman, New Jersey native, business owner, and former alderman, received 67% of the vote, while Charles received 32%, per the results.

His wife Marlene is an Annapolis native, and the couple has lived in the city since 2010. They have two children.

Littmann served as alderman of Ward 5 between 2013 and 2017.