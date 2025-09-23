Jared Littmann wins Annapolis Democratic mayoral primary election

Jared Littmann defeated Rhonda Pindell Charles in the Democratic mayoral primary election, according to results from city officials.

Littmann, a business owner and former alderman, received 67% of the vote, while Charles received 32%, according to election results from the city.

"This campaign has always been more than politics for us," Littmann said in a victory speech posted to social media. "We have been trying to build an Annapolis where opportunity reaches every part of the city."

"You know my commitment: Listen, unite, do," he added. "And that's what we're going to continue doing. Listening to all aspects of the city and then working together to get the results that you've been asking for."

Littmann will face Republican mayoral candidate Bob O'Shea during the election in November.

Who is Jared Littmann?

According to his campaign website, Littmann is a New Jersey native. He and his wife, Marlene, co-own K&B Ace Hardware in Annapolis. The independently owned store employs more than 25 people and has been open for nearly 50 years.

Littmann's wife, Marlene, is an Annapolis native. The couple has lived in the city since 2010, and they have two kids.

Littmann served as alderman of Ward 5 between 2013 and 2017.

He worked as a lawyer for nearly seven years before working at his in-laws' store, K&B True Value, in 2004. The couple purchased the store in 2007.

Littman's campaign priorities include infrastructure improvements and accountability in city government.

Who is Bob O'Shea?

Republican mayoral candidate Bob O'Shea is an upstate New York native who moved to Annapolis in 2000, according to his campaign website.

Republican Mayoral candidate Bob O'Shea will face Democrat Jared Littmann in the November election. City of Annapolis

He spent 40 years advising and negotiating telecommunication, defense, medical and government contracts on behalf of manufacturing firms. He also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Naval Academy Primary School.

O'Shea's campaign priorities include public safety, economic development, preserving Annapolis' heritage and pushing back against tax hikes.

He plans to bring more businesses to the city and create more opportunities for youth, including making sure local schools have the resources they need.