Baltimore to launch AI-enhanced 911 system during Artscape festival

As downtown Baltimore prepares to host one of the city's biggest events of the year, emergency responders are rolling out a new artificial intelligence-powered tool aimed at improving safety and response times during large-scale events.

Baltimore's 911 Call and Dispatch Center will officially launch the system during this weekend's Artscape festival, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors. Officials say the technology has been in development for more than a year and is designed to provide faster, smarter, and more precise emergency responses.

"This is the kickoff to our busiest season in public safety," said Tenea Reddick, Baltimore's 911 Director. "This was the one time where we said, 'Let's get it done. No better weekend to do it than Artscape.'"

How does it work?

The new system integrates AI with geolocation and real-time call routing. During the event, a team of dedicated dispatchers working from the city's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be able to pinpoint incidents with zone-specific accuracy across all seven designated Artscape areas.

Using remote call-taking and geofencing technology, calls originating from the festival can be separated from the city's regular call volume, helping to ease strain on the broader 911 system.

"This is the first time a city of our scale, with the call volume we manage, has done something like this," said Wayne Harris, Baltimore's 911 Operations Manager. "We felt Artscape was the perfect time to test the technology."

Reddick also noted the system includes real-time language translation features to assist non-English speakers, allowing dispatchers to communicate instantly in Spanish, French, Arabic, and other languages.

Baltimore's 911 center handles more than 1.4 million calls each year — about 3,500 a day. Officials say this new tool will allow them to isolate high-traffic event-related calls while maintaining service levels across the rest of the city.

Following Artscape, the system is expected to be deployed at other major events in the city, including AFRAM and winter festivals.

"If you're at Artscape and you call 911, nothing changes for you," Harris said. "But behind the scenes, we're using this new system to make sure your call gets answered and help arrives faster."

The AI rollout marks another step in the city's push toward smart city technologies aimed at improving public safety and government response.