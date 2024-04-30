Baltimore City schools adopt new AI weapon detection system. Here's how it works

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City schools are using artificial intelligence to keep things safe.

The public school system is rolling out a new weapon detection system from Evolv Technology. Digital Harbor High School was the first school to implement it.

WJZ was inside Digital Harbor High School Tuesday morning to see the new scanners in action.

The scanners are a little wider than the metal detectors the school used before. While they started being used on Monday, many students still had to adjust to the new technology.

Before going through the scanners, students and teachers have to take out laptops, binders and umbrellas from their bags and place them in a bin.

But, everything else -- including backpacks -- can go through the scanners.

Digital Harbor High senior Dejavu Rimmer said it's a lot faster than it was with the metal detectors.

"[With the metal detectors] I had to take everything off," Rimmer said. "They'd check our bags and we had to put our phones away."

Senior Trayvon Smith agreed.

"Now we can just walk through without having to do all of that. I feel like it's more time-saving and more efficient," he said.

Here's how the scanners work: with the help of AI, the scanners are looking for components or whole weapons. As soon as one is detected, the scanner alerts staff who are monitoring tablets that are part of the system.

On those tablets, staff can see exactly where the possible weapon is.

Over the next month, the scanners will be implemented in traditional, alternative and transformational high schools in the city.

The school district said these scanners were tested last school year after a survey found students and staff wanted more safety measures in schools.

"It is a public forward-facing opportunity that we're committed to providing a safe learning environment to our staff, students and families," said Maurice Gaskins, director of construction for BCPS.

Some students WJZ met Tuesday morning said they're unsure if this will be enough, recalling back in 2021 when a gun was found in the school.

Also, last year, the school had to undergo a lockdown because of a possible gun threat.

During the 2022-2023 school year, 15 guns were found in BCPS schools, according to a school district spokeswoman.

Smith is grateful the school district is investing in safety.

"It lets students know that the school really cares about the safety of the students," he said.