Artscape festival returning Memorial Day Weekend, relocating to downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The 2025 Artscape Festival is returning on Memorial Day Weekend, this time with a new location.

The festival, which will take place May 24 - May 25, will take place in Downtown Baltimore - a shift from the usual tradition of hosting the festival throughout Mount Vernon, Station North, and Bolton Hill.

The May 24-25 festival will headline Grammy winner Fantasia, R&B artists Little Brother and Tweet on Saturday, while country singers Tanner Adell and Robin Thicke will perform on Sunday.

"Artscape isn't just a festival - it's a force," Scott said. "We're reimagining what an arts festival can do for a city."

As part of Scott's Downtown Rise Initiative, the festival will activate historic landmarks and underutilized spaces with public art and installations. The War Memorial Building will host the SCOUT Art Fair, curated by artist Derrick Adams, featuring over 50 artists.

The event will also showcase the Sondheim Semifinalists Exhibition, featuring 21 regional contemporary artists.

New additions include The Flavor Lab, celebrating Baltimore's food culture, and Beyond the Reel, highlighting the city's film and television industry.

Popular features returning include Kidscape for families and Artscape After Dark for evening entertainment.

Vendor applications are open until March 17. The free festival, launched in 1982, aims to support local artists and generate economic growth through cultural programming.