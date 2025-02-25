Adnan Syed's reduced prison sentence to be considered by Baltimore judge

Adnan Syed, whose murder case was chronicled in the 2014 "Serial" podcast, will return to court for a hearing on Wednesday as a judge considers whether to reduce his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act.

Syed, now 43, served more than 20 years in prison before his murder conviction in 1999 death of his ex-girlfriend and Woodlawn High classmate Hae Min Lee was vacated in September 2022.

His conviction was later reinstated and upheld by Maryland's Supreme Court in August 2024, citing inadequate notice given to Lee's family about the vacatur hearing.

In December 2024, Syed's lawyers submitted a motion requesting a judge to lessen his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act, a Maryland law that permits individuals who have served at least 20 years in prison for crimes committed as minors to seek a sentence modification. Syed was 17 at the time of Lee's murder.

"We await the decision of the judge in tomorrow's hearing on our motion to reduce Adnan's sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act," said Erica Suter, Syed's attorney. "Given his accomplishments in prison and his work in the community since release, Adnan is a model candidate for a sentence reduction. Tomorrow, we will focus our efforts on ensuring that his freedom is not taken away from him again. After spending 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Adnan is not bitter. He is rebuilding a life for himself and his family, while continuing to profess his innocence."

Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement that he supports efforts for Syed to be resentenced under new juvenile justice guidelines.

"I recognize the complexity and sensitivity of this case. I hope this comprehensive review and my ultimate decision bring closure to all parties involved," Bates said.

According to The Baltimore Banner, if Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer approves of the motion, Syed will not have to return to prison, however, his convictions for first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment will remain.

Withdrawing motion to vacate conviction

On Tuesday, Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates said his office is withdrawing the motion to vacate Adnan Syed's murder conviction, meaning the conviction will remain.

"Three times, the courts have vacated Adnan Syed's conviction; three times he saw his freedom taken away for a crime he didn't commit," Suter said. "Tonight, the state's attorney got it wrong. His decision to withdraw his office's motion to vacate Adnan's conviction ignores the injustices on which this conviction was founded. We will continue to fight to clear his name through all legal avenues available to him."

Bates said former City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's decision to vacate Syed's conviction was based on "false and misleading statements that undermine the integrity of the judicial process."

"As prosecutors, our duty is to seek justice and ensure that all legal proceedings are conducted transparently, accurately, and fairly," Bates said in a statement.

The back story

Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old high school student, went missing in January 1999. Her body was found weeks later in Baltimore City's Leakin Park.

In 2000, Syed was convicted of Lee's murder. More than 20 years later, in 2022, he was released from prison after a judge vacated his conviction.

The courts then reinstated Syed's conviction after Lee's family argued they weren't given enough notice to attend the vacatur hearing.

Syed's case gained national attention when it was featured in the first season of the true-crime podcast, "Serial," in 2014.