Baltimore state's attorney withdraws motion to vacate Adnan Syed's previous conviction

Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates says his office will withdraw the motion to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case was the subject of the "Serial" podcast.

Syed will appear in court on Wednesday for a hearing on his motion for a reduced sentence.

Syed, now 43, was freed from prison in 2022 after Baltimore prosecutors, including Marilyn Mosby, identified issues with the trial evidence, leading a judge to overturn his conviction in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School.

However, in August 2024, the Maryland Supreme Court upheld an appellate court's ruling to reinstate the conviction, citing inadequate notice given to Lee's family about the vacatur hearing.

Bates says Mosby's decision was based on "false and misleading statements that undermine the integrity of the judicial process."

"As prosecutors, our duty is to seek justice and ensure that all legal proceedings are conducted transparently, accurately, and fairly," Bates said in a statement. "While I did not ask for this task, it was remanded to my office by the Supreme Court of Maryland; thus, we have a duty as Maryland-barred attorneys, prosecutors tasked with pursuing justice, and officers of the Court to address false and misleading statements in the State's legal filings - a duty that we take extremely seriously."

Bates said his office supports Syed's efforts to be resentenced under new juvenile justice guidelines.

In December 2024, Syed's lawyers submitted a motion requesting a judge to lessen his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act, a Maryland law that permits individuals who have served at least 20 years in prison for crimes committed as minors to seek a sentence modification.

Syed was 17 at the time of the murder of Lee.

"I recognize the complexity and sensitivity of this case. I hope this comprehensive review and my ultimate decision bring closure to all parties involved," Bates said.