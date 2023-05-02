Adnan Syed's request to reconsider reinstatement of murder conviction denied

BALTIMORE - The Appellate Court of Maryland has denied Adnan Syed's request to reconsider the decision to reinstate his murder conviction and sentence in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee.

Syed's legal team filed the motion last week to ask the court to reconsider.

"Appellate courts routinely assess whether an error impacted the underlying proceedings," said Syed's attorney Erica Suter. "We are dismayed that the Appellate Court of Maryland opted not to do so here. We will be seeking review in the Supreme Court of Maryland.

In March, Maryland's second highest court made the decision to reinstate his conviction and sentence. The decision was centered around Lee's brother, Young Lee, not being able to attend in person the hearing that led to Syed's release after serving more than 20 years in prison.

"What this motion is saying is, 'Yes, fine, Appellate Court, you said this broke the rules, but you haven't showed how it made a difference," Appellate Lawyer Steven Klepper told WJZ.

In 2000, Syed was convicted in the murder of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School.

Syed's case gained national attention when it was featured in the first season of the true crime podcast, "Serial".

In September of 2022, Syed was released from prison after a judge vacated his conviction.

In this latest motion, Syed's attorneys, Erica Suter and Brian Zavin, argued that the Appellate Court of Maryland judges, when they issued their decision in March, failed to show how the in person presence of Lee's brother would have led to a different outcome in the hearing which ultimately led to Syed's release.

Lee's family attorney, Steven Kelly, wants Syed to present evidence in court to earn his freedom.

"If (Adnan Syed) was wrongfully convicted, then, yes, I agree, he is a victim of wrongful conviction," Kelly said. "But, that hasn't been established."