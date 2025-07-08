Maryland reports second hot car death since 2015 after 6-month-old left in Harford County vehicle

6-month-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Maryland

A 6-month-old girl died on July 6 after being left in a vehicle during high temperatures in Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Hampton Hall Court in Belcamp after a report of an unresponsive child in a vehicle, officials said.

First responders quickly began life-saving measures, but the child died, according to officials.

No charges have been filed, though an investigation is ongoing.

Maryland's second hot car death since 2015

On July 6, the day the child died, the heat index at BWI Airport reached 88 degrees by 4 p.m. with feels-like temperatures peaking at 92 degrees, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather team.

According to Kids and Car Safety, the 6-month-old's death was Maryland's second hot car death since 2015.

Maryland's first case in 2025 was the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left unattended in a hot car in Montgomery County in May, according to police.

Preventing hot car deaths

Harford County Sheriff's officials shared a warning about the dangers of heat stroke for children left in hot cars.

On warm days, the inside of a parked vehicle can rise by 20 degrees in 10 minutes, even when the windows are cracked, officials said.

Children's bodies can heat up three to five times faster than adults, putting them at a higher risk for heat stroke.

When traveling with a child during the summer, officials recommend parents check their backseat before leaving or locking their vehicle.

Julie Siejack, a nurse with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, told WJZ she recommends that parents put something in the back seat that they will need when they get out of their car.

She urged parents not to leave their kids in the car for any reason, even when temperatures start to drop.

If you see a child alone in a car, you should call 911, officials said.