Maryland nurse shows parents mistakes to avoid when installing car seats

A Maryland nurse is emphasizing the importance of properly installing a child's car seat, especially as families prepare for summer road trips and activities.

Julie Siejack, a nurse with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, said most of the car seats she checks are not installed properly.

"I had somebody tell me one time they never make an unsafe car seat, and that's very true, but it's all about the user error," Siejack said.

Common mistakes when installing car seats

According to Siejack, the most common mistakes when installing car seats include not using the proper anchor system in the car, not having your child harnessed correctly or tightly enough, and not having the seat reclined properly.

If your child is not strapped in properly, and you get into an accident, the impact could cause the child to slip out of a harness and be ejected from a vehicle, according to Siejack.

"Always deadly," Siejack said. "Or the whole car seat could come out and fly out of the car because it's not buckled in right, even though the child is in the car seat."

Preventing hot car deaths

Siejack also reminded parents not to leave kids in the car, especially during summer.

"First and foremost, never leave your child in the car," Siejack said.

Whether it's winter or summer, never leave your child or pet in the car, but particularly in the heat of the summer, she advised.

Siejack recommends parents put something in the back seat that they'll need to take out when they get out of the car to prevent them from leaving their child behind.

Free car seat checks

Free child car seat checks are offered every month.

"It's super important because about 80% of car seats are installed improperly or children are harnessed improperly or they're not in a restraint that they should be in, so it's important that parents come to a car seat check," Siejack said.

The next car seat checks are on July 11 and August 1. Appointments are required and can be made here.

Ahead of your appointment, preinstall the seat to the best of your ability, know your child's height and weight, and have your vehicle owner's manual handy.

Virtual car seat appointments are also available via Zoom and can be made here.