17-year-old girl dies nearly 2 weeks after being shot in Southwest Baltimore

A 17-year-old girl died nearly two weeks after she was shot in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Lyndhurst Street, where the girl was located with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Recent juvenile violence in the Baltimore area

The deadly shooting comes amid a recent string of incidents involving young people and gun violence in the Baltimore area.

Earlier this week, Baltimore County police arrested a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Roman Wright. Wright was found shot inside a vehicle in the unit block of Bladen Road in Essex. He later died at a hospital.

Also earlier this week, 19-year-old Donielle Mack and 19-year-old Izick Aminartey were shot and killed on Banyan Wood Court in Essex.

Three teenagers, all 14 years old, were also arrested after a reported armed carjacking in West Baltimore. Police said the teens were found with a loaded gun inside the carjacked vehicle.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting on McCulloh Street in West Baltimore.

In July, at least two gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire on six people, ages 17 to 21, in Southwest Baltimore.