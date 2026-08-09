Baltimore police say 3 juveniles with loaded gun found in carjacked vehicle

Three juveniles were taken into custody after a reported carjacking in West Baltimore on Saturday night, according to police.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of West North Avenue after a License Plate Reader (LPR) alert indicated a vehicle wanted in connection with a reported carjacking.

The Baltimore Police helicopter, known as Foxtrot, was requested and located the vehicle traveling eastbound on East North Avenue.

Officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of East North Avenue and Homewood Avenue.

Three juvenile males were inside the vehicle and were taken into custody. Police also recovered a loaded handgun.

All three juveniles were taken to juvenile booking for processing.

"It's just an ongoing cycle, and that's why it's scary, because it's not ever going to change any time soon," a neighbor said.

The latest incident comes amid a string of deadly crashes this summer involving children accused of stealing vehicles.

Last week, a father of five died after police said he was struck by a stolen Kia driven by a 13-year-old in Germantown, Maryland.

In June, 3-year-old Jordan Bright was killed on the streets of Baltimore by a 14-year-old who police said was driving a stolen vehicle.

"I just want Jordan to know that we will always love her and we miss her, and we are never going to forget her," one of her siblings said at her vigil.