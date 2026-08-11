Mother mourns 19-year-old son killed in Essex shooting: "He's my everything"

The mother of 19-year-old Izick Aminartey is remembering her son as a loving young man after he was identified as one of two people killed in a shooting in Essex, Maryland.

Baltimore County police said Aminartey and 19-year-old Donielle Mock were found shot inside a car off Banyan Woods Court Monday morning.

Aminartey's mother spoke with WJZ on Tuesday outside her home, where family and friends gathered to support her. She did not want to appear on camera but shared memories of her son and the pain of losing him.

"Izick is gone now," she said. "But he's a very loving boy who loved his mother and his mother loved him."

The mother of 19-year-old Izick Aminartey is remembering her son as a loving young man after he was identified as one of two people killed in a shooting in Essex, Maryland. Contributed photo

She described her son as someone who loved to look nice, eat good food and spend time with his dog.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the shooting or identified any suspects.

Aminartey's mother said she does not know why her son and Mock were in the area Monday morning. She said she believes the two had recently begun dating.

"Their relationship was rather new, and that's all I can say," she said. "I don't know her."

As investigators work to determine what happened, Aminartey's mother is left waiting for answers and justice.

"I love my son. I love him with everything in me and just need him," she said. "I just want him. I know I can't have him back, but I just want him back. He's my everything."

Baltimore County police had not provided additional information about arrests or suspects as of Tuesday night.

The double homicide happened about 30 minutes before 17-year-old Roman Wright was found shot approximately a mile away in a vehicle in the unit block of Bladen Road in Essex. Wright was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police said a juvenile had been arrested on Monday night, and a second juvenile was arrested on Tuesday after an hours-long barricade situation in Middle River.