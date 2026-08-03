1 dead, 18-year-old injured in West Baltimore double shooting, police say

A man was killed, and an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in West Baltimore on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street for a reported shooting, where they found an unidentified man and an 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.