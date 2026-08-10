3 killed in 2 separate shootings a mile apart in Essex, Maryland

Three people were shot and killed in two separate shootings less than a mile apart and within 30 minutes of each other in Essex, Maryland, on Monday, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded around 11:25 a.m. to Banyan Wood Court, where a man and a woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Less than 30 minutes later, a man was found inside a vehicle on Bladen Road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County police said they do not believe the shootings are connected.

"It makes me worried because I have grandkids that like to come over, and I've seen nothing like this before," a neighbor said. "So it kind of disturbed me today."

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police at 410-887-4636.

Police said there have been 16 homicides in Baltimore County this year, compared with 19 at this point in 2025.