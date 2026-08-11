2 juveniles arrested in connection with killing of 17-year-old in Essex, Maryland

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old in Essex, Maryland, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded around 11:50 a.m. on Monday to the unit block of Bladen Road, where 17-year-old Roman Wright was found inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of the juveniles was arrested Monday evening. The second was arrested following an hours-long barricade situation in the 100 block of Akin Circle in Middle River.

About 30 minutes earlier and roughly a mile away, police said two 19-year-olds were found shot on Banyan Wood Court in Essex.

Izick Aminartey was pronounced dead at the scene, while 19-year-old Donielle Mack was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County police said they do not believe the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about the shootings in Essex is asked to call the police at 410-887-4636.

Police said there have been 16 homicides in Baltimore County this year, compared with 19 at this point in 2025.