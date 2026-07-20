Neighbors call shooting that injured 6 in Southwest Baltimore "alarming"

Neighbors in a Southwest Baltimore community are alarmed after gunmen opened fire, injuring six people Sunday evening.

Police said at least two suspects got out of a vehicle and fired multiple shots at a group of six people in the 2600 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

"It's definitely alarming, because at the end of the day, bullets don't have a name on them," said Sincere, a neighbor who was outside at the time of the shooting.

Police said the victims are between the ages of 17 and 21. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the five others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sincere said he was outside his neighborhood when he heard "maybe 10 to 12 shots, rapid fire."

"I knew it was something kind of bad because there were so many units responding," Sincere said.

Police said the group of young men was hanging out when at least two people pulled up, got out of a vehicle, fired shots, and took off.

When officers responded around 9:45 p.m., an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old were found with gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old walked into a nearby firehouse, and two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers are still searching for the gunmen.

"It's the norm, it's just part of everyday living. It's sad to say," Sincere added.

Sincere said he hopes the city finds a solution to protect the innocent residents in the neighborhood.

"You put manpower here, then it's happening over there," Sincere said. "I don't know what type of solution they have for this, but I wish they would figure something out. There are a lot of people who don't deserve what is happening in this city."

Anyone with any information on the suspects or what happened is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP.