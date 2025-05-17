150th Preakness Stakes marks the end of an era

It's a weekend embedded in tradition, but next year will look a bit different as the 150th Preakness Stakes marks the final event at Pimlico before it closes for major renovations.

"I'm excited, but I'm a little upset about it because I'm excited that they're putting money into something that's inside city limits because Baltimore deserves to be funded, especially in the area where Pimlico is," said Tessa Collins, a Preakness attendee.

That's why this year, fans went all out to make it an event to remember.

"I think it's really just an event that really brings people together. There's very few major events that are taking place in Baltimore, and it really means a lot to the people of Baltimore to come together on a day like this and cheer for their favorite horse and have some drinks and eat some crabcakes," Dylan Chenowith, a separate attendee, said.

Ron Gates, a longtime Preakness supporter, has been coming to the race with his friends for more than 20 years, and says every year is even better than the last, not just because of the races, but because of the fashion.

"When you're coming to Preakness, you want to make a statement. It's a big event. And I love green for one, but a lot of people are wearing the olive colors right now. I'm like, you know what I've got to step it up a bit. I want to have a bright color that's going to draw a bit of attention, but not too over the top," said Gates.

Baltimore on a national stage

Fans say Preakness is about far more than just racing, but also a chance to put Baltimore on a national stage in a positive light.

"To have such an extreme event that happens here year after year, and people come in for it, it's just remarkable and it makes me feel so passionate about this city that I love so much," Collins reflected.

So even though this is the last event at Pimlico for a while, fans will carry on that tradition, hopefully for another 150 years to come.

"From the plans I've seen, it's going to be bigger and better when they come back and we'll definitely be here, and I'm excited to see it," Chenowith added.

Renovations at Pimlico begin in a few weeks, and the historic track is expected to reopen in 2027.

The Preakness Stakes will be held at Laurel Park until the renovations are complete.