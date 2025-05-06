When will Pimlico reconstruction begin? Maryland's Board of Public Works is set to vote.

Historic Pimlico Race Course, in Baltimore's Park Heights community, is moving closer to its makeover, which would make it Maryland's destination for horse racing.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Maryland Board of Public Works is expected to vote on the Maryland Stadium Authority's (MSA) demolition and redevelopment plans.

"Pending the approval, MSA is going to begin the teardown of Pimlico soon after Preakness 150," said MSA chair Craig Thompson.

The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes on May 17 will be the final race at Pimlico before the massive transformation.

Ramping up reconstruction plans for Pimlico

Maryland leaders hope the reconstruction project will stimulate economic activity in Baltimore, especially in the Park Heights community, with the renovated race course expected to see between 140 and 160 racing days each year.

The $400 million state-funded Pimlico plan is going to support about 500 jobs and will be a year-round hub of economic activity, according to Thompson. Aside from making Pimlico a world-class race track, there will be a hotel, event space, and other amenities.

"The Pimlico plans, plus all the things the state is implementing and thinking about, is going to transform Pimlico into the home of Maryland racing, thoroughbred racing, and going from hosting about 15 racing days per year to well over 100," Thompson said.

After this year's Preakness 150, the second leg of the Triple Crown will move to Laurel in 2026 during the reconstruction. Racing is expected to return full-time to Pimlico in 2027.

"MSA is working diligently to deliver a successful 2027 return of Preakness at Pimlico," Thompson said.

Thompson said the reconstruction is about more than just the race track and racing, but also about investing in the Park Heights community.

The state's Stadium Authority, which took over Pimlico from the Stronach Group in 2024, will be overseeing the construction of Pimlico.

"As historic and as important as it is, it's really about bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in state investments to the Park Heights community," Thompson said. "We are very excited to deliver a very new and modern facility for racing fans and the Park Heights community."

Maryland's new state-of-the-art training center

If approved by the Board of Public Works, a new, state-of-the-art training center will be built at Shamrock Farm in Carroll County, according to Greg Cross, from the New Maryland Jockey Club (TMJC).

Shamrock Farm is 328 pastural acres and will house about 800 horses.

Cross said they have spent 18 months surveying multiple sites across the state for the home of the new training center.

"We will be going to BPW for approval to acquire Shamrock, and we are doing that in partnership with Carroll County, which has been fully supportive in providing economic support," Cross said.