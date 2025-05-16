Fashion takes center stage at the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2025

Friday was the 101st running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, the big local race a day before Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

This weekend marks the last time races will be held at Pimlico before million-dollar renovations to the historic track.

"I had to come to this one because it's the last one at the old Pimlico building, but I've been here 53 years before this," East Baltimore's Eugene Ball said.

From nostalgia to bold outfits, Marylanders had a good time showing off what makes our state so great this time of year.

"We're excited that this is the last year here at Preakness before the renovation, and we've got a lot of girlfriends, we have a huge group, we got a party bus, and we met with a lot of people here," said Christine Gee from Howard County.

"We love coming and watching them here on the flat and also the steeplechase races, so it's a big deal," said Liza Duvall from Upper Marlboro.

Styling and profiling

The bigger deal is, of course, the fashion, from the loud and bold outfits to beautiful dresses and fascinators. Though nobody might've been better dressed than Mr. Eugene Bell from East Baltimore, with his black suit with gold trim and all the accessories. It's just a preview of what he'll wear Saturday for the Preakness.

"It's going to be a black and gold outfit, but altogether different from this one," Bell told WJZ.

"This is a Giorgio Armani hat...no, I'm totally kidding. This came from Amazon. I was lucky to get it in time. It worked out. I took a chance," Duvall remarked.

However, aside from all the nostalgia, people made good bets by way of the Pimlico Black-Eyed Susan drink.

"You said popular? I thought you were going to say potent because that is what it is," Duvall said. "It's citrusy, it's got a little kick, so it'll put you right where you'd like to be."

"It is kick off to summer in a cup," Lauren Cornwell from Catonsville said. "It is refreshing and especially today. It's a little hot out there. It is just the right thing you need today to kick it off!"

To watch the race, tune in to CNBC at 2:00 p.m. ET before shifting to NBC at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

You may also stream the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Peacock.