Baltimore reports historic drop in homicide rates, with April hitting all-time low

Baltimore recorded the lowest number of monthly homicides in history this April, according to Mayor Brandon Scott. The city reported five homicide cases in April 2025.

In April last year, Baltimore Police reported 13 homicides in the city, that's a 61.5% drop in one year.

The historic drop comes as the city continues to see dramatic decreases in violent crime. According to the mayor, homicides are down 31.6% and nonfatal shootings are down 27% compared to May 2024.

Since 2020, homicides have dropped by 40% and nonfatal shootings declined by 43%, according to data from the mayor's office. Over the past year, crime rates have continued to drop across all categories, including robberies, carjackings and arson.

"This is progress, but we aren't stopping to celebrate," Scott said. "Five homicides in April is still five too many — and we will continue to use all tools at our disposal to prevent violence and save lives. Baltimore deserves nothing less."

According to The Washington Post, violent crime spiked in the 1970s in Baltimore, and in 1992, the city broke its homicide record, reporting 333 killings. The Post reported that 304 people were killed in 1991.

Homicide rates also spiked in 2015, after the death of Freddie Gray, who died after being arrested by Baltimore Police. His death was determined to be a homicide and it sparked unrest across the city and nation.

After Gray's death, Baltimore reported 45 homicides in July 2015, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner.

In 2024, there was a total of 197 homicides reported in Baltimore, police data shows.

Maryland leaders react to Baltimore's drop in crime

Maryland leaders took to social media to share their reactions to Baltimore's historic dip in crime.

"Baltimore has seen one of the most significant drops in violent crime in the country," Gov. Wes Moore said in a post. "We have more work to do, but the data is clear: Our approach to improving public safety is working."

Rep. Kweisi Mfume said he would continue to push for federal resources to assist in the crime prevention effort.

Mfume's continued push comes as Mayor Scott said the Trump administration's proposed cuts to federal public safety grants could stifle the city's progress in decreasing crime.

The mayor called on the administration to reverse about $200 million in funding cuts that he said support law enforcement, victims of crimes and community partners.

Addressing juvenile crime in Baltimore

With crime trends on the decline, city leaders have highlighted investments to reduce juvenile crime.

According to WJZ's gun violence tracker, instances of juveniles becoming victims of gun violence were down 22% in Baltimore City in 2024.

However, juvenile arrests in the city rose by 146% in 2024, according to State's Attorney Ivan Bates. And a report from Maryland's Juvenile Justice Monitoring Unit revealed that the number of minors in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services increased in 2024.

In an effort to deter juvenile crime, Mayor Scott unveiled his Summer Youth Engagement Strategy. The initiative activates a non-traditional curfew and a lineup of programs for young people in safe environments during the summer.

According to the mayor's office, the strategy has helped reduce youth violence and victimization over the past two summers.

After 16 teens were charged for a string of violent crimes in late April, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, "It is incredibly frustrating to see young people involved in violent crimes across our city."

"We cannot arrest our way out of this problem," Worley added. "We need accountability, early intervention, and real support for our youth to break this cycle and build a safer future for Baltimore."