US Postal Service honors Jimmy Carter with commemorative stamp on what would have been his 101st birthday

The late President Jimmy Carter is being honored with a commemorative Forever stamp on what would have been his 101st birthday.

Jimmy Carter's commemorative stamp

The stamp, which is available for purchase starting Oct. 1, features a 1982 portrait of Carter by painter Herbert E. Abrams. The artwork was originally a life study created while Carter sat for Abrams in preparation for his official White House portrait. Ethel Kessler, an art director for the Postal Service, designed the stamp.

"The stamp program celebrates the best in American culture, places, and people, and it is difficult to consider a more fitting honoree than former President Jimmy Carter," said Peter Pastre, USPS vice president for government relations and public policy.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at The Carter Center in Atlanta.

Carter, who served as the nation's 39th president, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024. He holds the record as the longest-lived U.S. president.

The Jimmy Carter stamp is being issued by the USPS as a Forever stamp. It is now available for 78 cents at post offices nationwide. Courtesy of USPS

Jimmy Carter's legacy

From his small-town Georgia roots, Carter became known as an outsider in Washington, emphasizing humility and reconciliation during his presidency. He appointed many women and minorities to government positions, created a presidential commission on mental health, expanded the National Park System, and oversaw deregulation in industries including energy and air travel.

On the international stage, Carter helped negotiate the Camp David Accords, signed the SALT II treaty with the Soviet Union to limit nuclear arms, and formalized diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

After leaving the White House, Carter remained active in global humanitarian work. He established The Carter Center in 1982 with Emory University, advancing democracy, human rights, and public health worldwide. In 2002, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

How to buy the Jimmy Carter stamp

As a Forever stamp, the Jimmy Carter stamp will always match the value of the First-Class Mail 1-ounce price, currently 78 cents. Customers can purchase it through the Postal Store, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail, or at post office locations nationwide.