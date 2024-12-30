Jimmy Carter's extraordinary life in pictures, from peanut farm to White House to Nobel Prize

Former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100, led an extraordinary life that began at a peanut farm in Plains, Georgia, and went on to include four years in the world's most powerful office, travels around the globe and a Nobel Peace Prize.

President Biden declared a state funeral will be held on Jan. 9 in Washington, D.C., with additional services and ceremonies planned throughout the week. Carter will be buried at the same ranch house where he returned to live after his time in the White House, next to his beloved wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023.

Childhood in Plains, Georgia

James Earl Carter, known as Jimmy throughout his life, was born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, the son of Earl and Lillian Carter. The family owned a peanut farm and he grew up in a home without electricity or indoor plumbing.

Jimmy Carter as a boy petting a colt in a field in Georgia, circa 1920s. Corbis via Getty Images

James Earl Carter Sr. poses with his children, future President Jimmy Carter, and siblings Gloria and Ruth, in Plains, Georgia, circa 1920s. Corbis via Getty Images

A teenage Jimmy Carter (#10) in a group portrait of the Plains High School basketball team in Plains, Georgia, circa 1940. Corbis via Getty Images

U.S. Navy service

Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, completed submarine training and served in the Navy for seven years.

Future President Jimmy Carter as a U.S. Navy ensign in the World War II era. Getty Images

Portrait of Jimmy Carter during his U.S. Navy service. Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Future U.S. President Jimmy Carter poses with sailors aboard USS Wyoming. Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Running the family peanut farm in Plains, Georgia

Carter had planned on a military career, but he left the Navy and returned to his hometown in Georgia to run the family farm after his father died.

Jimmy Carter on his peanut farm in Plains, Georgia. Getty Images

Jimmy Carter looks up while shoveling peanuts on his peanut farm in the 1970s. / Getty Images

Governor of Georgia

Carter got involved in politics in the 1960s, first serving as a state senator from 1963 until 1967, but he lost his first race for governor in 1966. He ran again and won in 1970, taking office as Georgia's 76th governor on Jan. 12, 1971.

Jimmy Carter speaks to a crowd during his campaign for governor of Georgia on Aug. 2, 1970 at the Atlanta International Raceway in Hampton, Georgia. Getty Images

He drew national attention for his focus on civil rights, declaring in his inauguration speech, "The time for racial discrimination is over."

Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter in his office in Atlanta, after winning election in 1970. Bettmann/Getty Images

Race for the White House, 1976

In the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon's 1974 resignation, Carter ran as an outsider in the 1976 presidential campaign against incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford. Then-Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware was one of the first senators to endorse Carter's White House bid. Carter ultimately picked U.S. Sen. Walter Mondale of Minnesota as his running mate.

Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, share a moment aboard his campaign plane in October 1976. Bettmann via Getty Images

Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter with his wife Rosalynn Carter and their daughter Amy at the Baptist church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, 1976. Getty Images

During the 1976 presidential campaign, former Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter leans over to retrieve his luggage from the trunk of a car as he prepares to board his "Peanut One" campaign airplane, Sept. 13, 1976. Getty Images

Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn wave to the crowd at the 1976 Democratic Nationa Convention in New York City. Owen Franken/Corbis via GettyImages

Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale raise hands together after their acceptance speeches at the 1976 Democratic National Convention, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ann Limongello /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Jimmy Carter and President Jerry Ford during their second debate of the 1976 campaign at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts. Bettmann / Getty Images

Winning the presidency

The Carter-Mondale ticket triumphed on election day, with hopes of setting America on a new course. But after taking office, Carter faced deep economic challenges and a series of world crises.

Jimmy Carter appears onstage for a victory speech at the Georgia World Congress Center on Nov. 2, 1976, after winning his bid for president. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

President Jimmy Carter celebrates his 1976 election victory over Gerald Ford. Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images

Carter was sworn in as the 39th president of the United States by Chief Justice Warren Burger on Jan. 20, 1977. Afterwards, the Carters famously decided to walk rather than ride in a limo at the Inaugural Parade.

President Jimmy Carter takes the oath of office from Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Warren Burger, as wife Rosalynn Carter look on, Jan. 20, 1977. Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images

President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter walk in his Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 1977. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

President Jimmy Carter (L) and Vice President Walter "Fritz" Mondale talk at the White House in May 1977. Getty Images

President Carter talks with his press secretary Jody Powell at the White House, Feb. 10, 1977. Hum Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Carter family at the White House

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter married in 1946 and had four children, Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, the youngest, who was 9 years old when she and her parents moved into the White House.

A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family, including first lady Rosalynn Carter and their youngest daughter Amy, in red, in 1977. CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

President Jimmy Carter, first lady Rosalynn Carter and daughter Amy pose in front of the Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House on Dec. 20, 1977. Karl Schumacher, White House via CNP / Getty Images

Middle East talks and Camp David Accords

In one of Carter's signature accomplishments in office, negotiations at Camp David in Maryland led to a landmark peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat signed it and shook hands at the White House in 1979, and were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts. (Carter would be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize of his own in 2002.)

Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (L) talks with Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat (R) as U.S. President Jimmy Carter looks on at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, Sept. 6, 1978. CONSOLIDATED NEWS/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (R) and Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat (L) shaking hands after signing the Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty under the watch of U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the White House lawn in 1979. Ya'akov Sa'ar/GPO via Getty Images

Panama Canal Treaty

Under the Carter administration, negotiations resulted in the 1977 Panama Canal Treaty, a pair of agreements that would establish security and neutrality protections and turn eventual control of the canal over to Panama.

President Carter stands as Panamanian leader General Omar Torrijos Herrera signs treaties in 1977 agreeing to give possession of the Panama Canal to Panama, effective in 1999. Getty Images

Welcoming Pope John Paul II

The Carters welcomed Pope John Paul II to the White House — the first pope ever to visit — during his first papal tour of the United States in 1979, which drew huge crowds at each stop. According to the National Archives, they "met privately in the Oval Office for an hour. At the start of the meeting, these two deeply religious men — each at the pinnacle of power in their respective spheres — agreed to speak not as diplomats, but as Christian brothers." They also discussed world affairs and human rights.

Pope John Paul II with President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter at the White House, Oct. 6, 1979. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Carter with celebrity guests

As president, Carter greeted some of the biggest celebrities of the era, including Elvis Presley and Muhammad Ali.

1977 photo of Elvis Presley with President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image

President Jimmy Carter greeting Muhammad Ali at a White House dinner celebrating the signing of the Panama Canal Treaty, Washington D.C., 1977. Universal History Archive/Universal Images

U.K. visit and dinner with Queen Elizabeth II

During a 1977 state visit to the U.K., President Carter, the plainspoken former peanut farmer, dined with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace. A moment at the end of the dinner caused a ruckus in the British press when Carter violated protocol by giving the Queen Mother a goodbye kiss on the cheek.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Buckingham Palace, London, May 10, 1977. Getty Images

Iran hostage crisis

Carter's final year in office was beset by crisis after the Islamic revolution in Iran and the seizure of dozens of American hostages at the U.S. embassy in Tehran in November 1979. A rescue mission he approved ended in failure. The hostages were finally released on Jan. 20, 1981, the day Carter's successor, Ronald Reagan, was sworn in as president.

President Jimmy Carter bows his head during an Interfaith Prayer Service for the hostages being held in Iran, at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 15, 1979. / Getty Images

Asked about the challenges he faced in office during a 1980 interview with Dan Rather for "60 Minutes," Carter said, "The president has a unique responsibility. You can't share it with others."

Post-presidency dedicated to peace and human rights

Carter served just one term in office, losing his bid for reelection 1980 to Republican Ronald Reagan, but he did not give up on his efforts to advance the causes of peace and human rights. He traveled the globe monitoring elections and spearheading efforts to combat health scourges like Guinea worm disease.

Former President Jimmy Carter helps an Egyptian voter cast his ballot at a polling station in Cairo on May 24, 2012, as a team with the Carter Center monitored the country's first free presidential election. WISSAM SALEH/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter greets people lined up to vote at polling stations on the second day of referendum to separate North and South Sudan, in Juba, southern Sudan, Jan. 9, 2011. / Getty Images

Nelson Mandela is reunited with Jimmy Carter at a gathering of The Elders on May 29, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mandela founded The Elders in 2007 to be "a fiercely independent and robust force for good." Jeff Moore via Getty Images

Carter awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel committee said he was honored "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

Former President Jimmy Carter holds up his Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 10, 2002. Arne Knudsen/Getty Images

Work with Habitat for Humanity

Carter got involved with Habitat for Humanity in the 1980s and spent decades committed to its work of building homes for those in need. He continued to pitch in on construction projects well into his 90s.

Former President Jimmy Carter helps build houses with Habitat for Humanity for victims of Haiti's 2010 earthquake, in Leogane, south of Port-au-Prince, on Nov. 26, 2012. THONY BELIZAIRE/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, work on building a home during Habitat for Humanity's Carter Work Project event in Denver, Oct. 9, 2013. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A man of faith

Carter considered faith a cornerstone of his life and frequently taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, even following his cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at the funeral for Coretta Scott King, with then-President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush looking on, at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, on Feb. 7, 2006. RIC FELD/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter addresses members and visitors to Maranatha Baptist Church, on Oct. 10, 2010 in Plains, Georgia. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, on April 28, 2019. Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Death of his beloved wife, Rosalynn

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter marked their 77th anniversary in July 2023, the longest marriage of any American president in history. Rosalynn Carter died a few months later, on Nov. 19, 2023. Their son Chip said Jimmy and Rosalynn spent her final moments together.

Pastor Tony Lowden talks to members of the Carter family at the end of the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church on Nov. 29, 2023, in Plains, Georgia. Alex Brandon / Getty Images

Jimmy Carter, who was receiving hospice care at home at the time of Rosalynn's death, attended her funeral in a wheelchair and with a blanket draped over him. It was his final public appearance. He marked his 100th birthday on Oct. 1, 2024, with a small gathering of family and friends at home.