Trump declares "golden age of America" in second State of the Union as controversy, tariffs and Epstein fallout swirl

President Donald Trump entered the House chamber at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday declaring what he called "the golden age of America," delivering a defiant second State of the Union address that mixed economic victory laps, immigration hardlines, and cultural grievance — all unfolding against a backdrop of legal setbacks and renewed scrutiny tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

"This July 4th, we will mark centuries of liberty and freedom, triumph," Trump said. "This is the golden age of America."

The speech, which unfolded in a sharply divided chamber, arrives at a moment of political turbulence — nationally and here in Georgia.

According to CBS News, the president touted declining murder rates, claimed his administration brought down core inflation, and asserted that "100% of jobs made under his presidency were in the private sector."

He also claimed that "0 illegal aliens have been admitted" during his administration — a statement likely to face scrutiny as immigration remains a flashpoint issue in Georgia, particularly in metro Atlanta communities navigating federal enforcement shifts.

A Supreme Court blow — days before the speech

Just days before the address, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a majority of Trump's sweeping tariff plan — a ruling with potentially significant economic consequences for Georgia.

Georgia is home to one of the busiest ports in the country — the Port of Savannah — and a massive logistics and manufacturing footprint stretching from Atlanta's distribution hubs to auto suppliers in West Georgia. Any shift in tariff policy reverberates through shipping, warehousing, agriculture, and consumer prices.

Yet the president did not dwell on the ruling in detail during his address, instead pivoting toward claims of economic momentum, oil production increases — including a mention of "80 million barrels of Venezuelan oil" coming to the U.S. — and a rebranding effort around health care.

He referred to the Affordable Care Act as the "Unaffordable Care Act," signaling renewed attacks on federal health policy while floating what he called a "payer protection plan."

For Georgia families — especially in rural counties where hospital closures and Medicaid expansion remain contentious political issues — health care policy is more than rhetorical sparring.

Epstein fallout resurfaces

Hovering over the address was renewed controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of a broader cover-up.

CBS News previously interviewed the family of Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Epstein survivor who died by suicide in August 2025. Giuffre's family has questioned how the government handled the Epstein files, with her sister-in-law publicly asking why Attorney General Pam Bondi — a former human trafficking prosecutor In Florida— did not pursue the investigation more aggressively.

Over the weekend, British authorities arrested former Prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to developments referenced in the CBS updates. The arrest relates to allegations that he passed confidential information to Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy.

While Trump did not directly address those developments in his speech, the controversy framed much of the political tension in the room.

As the president entered, Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas held a sign reading, "Black people aren't apes!" — referencing a viral Truth Social post in which a video depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. A White House official said a staffer "erroneously made the post," which was later deleted.

Trump said he had not seen the portion of the video that sparked outrage.

For Atlanta — often called the cradle of the modern Civil Rights Movement — the moment lands with particular weight.

The city is home to the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park and one of the largest Black middle-class populations in the country. Political rhetoric involving race often resonates deeply in Georgia's capital.

"Trump accounts" and tax promises

The president also promoted his "2026 Trump savings account" program and touted a child tax credit initiative.

He even called the United States "the hottest country in the world," invoking a pop-culture flourish that underscored the campaign-style tone of the speech.

He also brought out members of the U.S. men's hockey team — a classic State of the Union moment designed to generate bipartisan applause.

The Georgia political ripple

Georgia remains one of the nation's most competitive battleground states — and the 2026 election cycle is already underway.

Trump's immigration claims, economic messaging, and attacks on the Affordable Care Act are likely to become defining issues in upcoming Senate and House races across the state. Lawmakers on both sides are expected to use the speech as a springboard for campaign messaging — particularly in metro Atlanta suburbs where swing voters have decided recent elections.

For voters in Atlanta, Savannah, Macon and beyond, the question may not simply be whether America is in a "golden age," but whether rising rents, insurance premiums, grocery prices and health care access reflect that promise.

As fireworks prepare to mark the nation's 250th anniversary this July, Georgia once again sits at the crossroads of national politics — a state where presidential rhetoric meets lived reality.

And where the response to this speech may shape the next chapter of the country's political future.