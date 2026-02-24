Warnock invites South Georgia hospital CEO to State of the Union amid rural health care funding concerns

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will bring a South Georgia hospital leader to Washington this week as his guest to the State of the Union address, highlighting growing concerns about rural health care funding in Georgia.

Warnock announced that Bill Lee, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, will attend Tuesday's address as lawmakers debate the future of federal health care programs.

Evans Memorial Hospital, a rural nonprofit facility serving Claxton and surrounding communities since 1968, is facing what leaders describe as mounting financial pressure. According to Warnock's office, the hospital could lose critical services — including its intensive care unit — and is confronting a potential $1 million shortfall tied to recent federal tax and health care policy changes.

"I'm proud to welcome Bill to Washington as my State of the Union guest," Warnock said in a statement. He warned that recent health care funding reductions could be "devastating for rural hospitals and clinics," including Evans Memorial.

The hospital has already scaled back services in recent years. In the past, Evans Memorial shuttered its labor and delivery unit, citing rising costs and financial challenges.

Lee said he hopes his presence in Washington underscores the importance of protecting access to care in rural communities.

"For decades, Evans Memorial Hospital has been providing vital services and compassionate care to Claxton and neighboring South Georgia communities," Lee said. "Rural health care continues to face financial challenges… it is more important than ever that we ensure every Georgian can access quality health insurance."

Warnock's office said broader impacts could be significant for the state. The senator cited estimates that up to 93,000 Georgians could lose Medicaid coverage under current policy changes. In addition, the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits for the 2026 plan year could raise premiums for many consumers, potentially leading to coverage losses statewide.

Georgia's health care sector could see billions in financial strain, according to the senator's office, with rural hospitals among the most vulnerable.

Lee, who holds both an MBA and a Master of Health Administration from Georgia State University, also serves as a trustee on the Georgia Hospital Association board. He has previously held executive leadership roles at major health systems across the state.

Warnock has long advocated for expanding Medicaid access in Georgia and has argued that stabilizing coverage helps both families and local economies.

As the president delivers his annual address, the presence of a rural Georgia hospital CEO in the chamber is expected to spotlight the ongoing debate over how federal policy decisions in Washington affect health care access in communities like Claxton.