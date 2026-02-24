South Fulton passes ban on ICE detention centers as federal plans face backlash in metro Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Amid growing controversy over new federal immigration enforcement facilities, the City of South Fulton has moved swiftly to block any plans for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers within its borders.

This comes after neighboring metro Atlanta cities, Social Circle and Oakwood, were surprised by federal proposals to convert warehouses into ICE facilities.

On Tuesday night, South Fulton's city council unanimously passed a resolution prohibiting ICE detention centers in the city, citing concerns over the potential repurposing of its extensive warehouse industry.

"Several residents were concerned that ICE detainee centers may be a consideration for the City of South Fulton because there is a huge warehouse industry," said councilwoman Helen Willis, who introduced the resolution. "This resolution says that we will put in our zoning code that we don't want the allowable use of ICE detaining centers in our city."

Councilwoman Willis emphasized that warehouses should remain devoted to industry, not detention. "We want our industry where we have warehouses to be used for warehouse industry. We don't want it to house immigrants and we don't want immigrants mistreated, non-violent immigrants specifically," she said.

The city's move is echoed at the state level by Democratic State Senator Jaha Howard, who represents part of South Fulton. Howard has introduced Senate Bill 517, which would impose a two-year moratorium on new ICE facilities, and Senate Bill 549, which would bar state funding for such centers. "It's a two-year moratorium. It will stop everything for two years," said Senator Howard, adding that denying state funds would reinforce local opposition.

When asked if the city or state actions have the legal power to halt federal immigration facilities, Howard responded, "What happens when a snowball starts small and then rolls downhill? It gets bigger. So let the City of South Fulton lead here."

The Department of Homeland Security has not commented on South Fulton's resolution, but stated earlier this month it would not confirm office locations, citing officer safety concerns.

As the debate intensifies, South Fulton's decisive action may inspire other Georgia communities to challenge the expansion of federal immigration detention facilities in their midst.