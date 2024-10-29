Rural Georgia voters weigh in ahead of election as residents find common ground

How rural voters in Georgia see the November election

In Metter, Georgia, where the community is still cleaning up after Hurricane Helene, electrician Brad Jones is concerned about what feels like the next storm — the election.

"From the economy standpoint, from the border standpoint to cost of groceries, there's a lot riding on this election," Jones said.

Jones, a longtime member and now chairman-elect of the county Board of Commissioners, supports former President Donald Trump, along with most of his neighbors. Metter is in Candler County, which Trump carried 70-30 in 2020.

Since 2000, Rural voters have increasingly favored the Republican Party, but stirring in this part of rural Georgia is quiet support for Harris.

"I don't line up with either party. I'm more of that person who I am absolutely going to go towards the candidate themselves," resident Tiffany Lee said.

Lee and her husband Sean raise quarter horses in Metter and own a clothing store nearby.

When asked if there is a kind of shy Harris voter, Lee said, "Absolutely. It's something that's whispered about. There are a lot of Harris voters here — a lot."

For Brandon Byrd, who was born and raised in Metter, this is the season of voter engagement — not for a specific candidate, but for rural America. His project Georgia Ignites aims to activate and register voters across the state. On average, 80% of the Georgians they register are Black and 50% are under the age of 25.

"I feel like people are tired, but people are tired of not being heard," Byrd said.

Trump and Harris value the rural vote but for different reasons. Trump wants to run up the score, while Harris wants to lose red counties like Candler by less than Biden. Each barnstormed in Savannah, an hour from Metter.

Jones and Lee have landed on different choices for this election, but agree on a woman's right to choose.

"I don't wanna be suppressed by other people's laws, meaning I don't want someone to tell me what to do with my body," Lee said.

"I still believe that a woman should have the right to do with her body what she wants to do," Jones said.

Shirley Hemley, Lee's 92-year-old neighbor, has a Harris sign in front of her house. She says it's the first time she's put up a campaign sign in her yard.

"I've got to stand up for what I believe, and I hope Americans will stand up for what they know is the right thing," Hemley said.

For Byrd, his small-town roots and extended family mingle as motivation and memory. His tattoo of a specific date in 1956 marks a turning point.

"February 4th, 1956. This is the day on record that my great-grandmother got registered to vote. So that's why I'm anchored in this work. It's only but right that I have this as a reminder and I keep doing my part to do good for other people as well," Byrd said.

In a town where everyone knows everyone and rural often equals red, this part of America would like a word and another look.