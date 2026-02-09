Ossoff rallies Atlanta crowd, putting health care at the center of Democrats' 2026 fight

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff kicked off the election year in metro Atlanta this past weekend, rallying more than 1,000 supporters and sharpening Democrats' message around health care, rising costs, and what he called growing corruption under President Donald Trump's second term.

Speaking at a rally in College Park, Ossoff framed health care as a "life-or-death question" for Georgia families, tying Republican-led cuts to Medicaid and the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies to rising insurance premiums and hospital strain across the state.

"While prices are going up and jobs are getting harder to find, they decided to let health insurance premiums double for more than 20 million Americans — including more than a million Georgians," Ossoff told the crowd. He said roughly 200,000 Georgians have lost coverage since enhanced subsidies expired.

Ossoff also delivered sharp criticism of the Trump administration's conduct and tone, drawing loud reactions from the crowd.

"You're seeing what I'm seeing, right?" Ossoff said. "The president posting about the Obamas like a Klansman at one a.m. You see our government transformed into a tool of one man's personal vengeance, power, and enrichment."

The rally came as Democrats nationally recalibrate their strategy ahead of the November elections, choosing to emphasize health care affordability, only occassionaly mentioning daily controversies from the White House.

Associated Press reporting notes Republicans cut roughly $1 trillion from Medicaid over the next decade and declined to extend pandemic-era ACA subsidies that had lowered premiums for millions of Americans.

Before Ossoff took the stage, several Georgians shared personal stories about how policy changes have affected their access to care — a tactic Democrats are increasingly using on the campaign trail.

Teresa Acosta, who relies on an ACA plan to cover herself and her two teenagers, including a son with Type 1 diabetes, said her monthly premium has jumped to $520 — seven times higher than before the subsidies expired.

"Ultimately, Trump and congressional Republicans refused to act," Acosta said. "They refused to stand up for the care that me and over 1 million Georgians rely on."

Georgia remains one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid, making ACA plans a critical source of coverage. Federal data shows about 14% fewer Georgians have enrolled in ACA plans so far in 2026 compared with last year, though final numbers are still being tallied.

Ossoff also delivered sharp criticism of the Trump administration, accusing it of prioritizing the wealthy while ordinary Americans struggle with higher prices and job losses.

"You see prices going up while jobs are getting harder to find," Ossoff said. "You see millions lose insurance while the rich get tax cuts. This is a government of, by, and for the ultra-rich."

Republicans defend their health care votes as necessary to rein in what they call waste, fraud, and abuse. Trump recently launched a website aimed at helping patients find discounted prescription drugs, and GOP leaders say broader reforms are still coming.

But even some Republican strategists acknowledge the political risk. One GOP consultant told the AP that health care remains the party's "Achilles' heel" without a comprehensive alternative plan.

As the only Democratic U.S. senator seeking reelection in a state Trump won in 2024, Ossoff is widely viewed as one of the most vulnerable incumbents on the ballot — and one of the party's most important tests of whether health care can once again mobilize Georgia voters.

"And it's not the first time the whole country is counting on us," Ossoff told the crowd. "Atlanta, are you ready to vote?"