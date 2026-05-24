Ossoff opens South DeKalb field office as Georgia Democrats begin 2026 ground game

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is signaling that Georgia Democrats are wasting little time preparing for what could become one of the nation's most closely watched midterm battles.

On Saturday, Ossoff joined more than 100 field organizers and volunteers for the opening of the Democratic Party of Georgia's first coordinated campaign field office of the 2026 cycle in South DeKalb, according to campaign materials shared with CBS News Atlanta.

The event doubled as a canvass launch and an early show of organizational strength as Democrats look to regain momentum heading into November while Republicans continue navigating bruising runoff battles in Georgia's U.S. Senate and governor's races.

Sen. Jon Ossoff joined over 100 organizers and volunteers Saturday to open Georgia Democrats' first 2026 campaign field office in South DeKalb. Jon Ossoff's Campaign

"While the folks on the other side are going to spend the next month mired in their own mess, we are proceeding with unprecedented unity and unprecedented determination to get out the vote like never before," Ossoff said during remarks to supporters.

The South DeKalb office marks the first time Georgia Democrats have launched statewide organizing efforts from the historically Black area, a move the party says reflects a renewed focus on investing early in base communities rather than taking turnout for granted.

Ossoff also previewed a major Atlanta rally following Georgia's May 19 primary, where he is expected to appear alongside Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor Jamal Bryant.

And yes — political observers online have already noticed the unintentionally iconic "Ossoff-Bottoms 2026" pairing. Georgia politics may be polarized, but somewhere deep inside Atlanta's group chats, the memes have already launched their own coordinated campaign.

The South DeKalb office is the first time Georgia Democrats have launched statewide organizing from this historically Black area, reflecting a renewed investment in base communities. Jon Ossoff Campaign

Still, Democrats insist the stakes are serious.

"The contrast could not be clearer. The choice could not be clearer," Ossoff said. "There has never been a moment when restoring checks and balances is more important."

Georgia is once again expected to sit at the center of the national political map in 2026, with both parties preparing for another razor-thin contest that could shape the balance of power in Washington.

For Democrats, Saturday's event appeared designed to send one message early: the organizing machine that helped flip Georgia blue earlier this decade is officially back online.