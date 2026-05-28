Atlanta organization sees concerning increase in city's unhoused population amid rising prices

An Atlanta organization that works to place the city's unhoused community into homes says they've seen a concerning increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness.

Since last year, Partners for HOME has helped more than 400 people who were living in downtown Atlanta find safe housing.

One of those people is Jordan Barron, who was living in a homeless encampment before he was placed in stable housing.

"When I actually got the key to my own place, it was uplifting. A lot of people that's homeless, they don't have a drug problem, they're not selling their body, it's more or less like mental health or just something they want to do on their own," Barron said.

Despite their efforts, the organization says the number of unhoused individuals in Atlanta has gone up since 2025.

Compared to last year, Partners for HOME says there's been a 6% increase in the total number of people experiencing homelessness. Cathyrn Vassell, the organization's CEO, says this shows there's an even greater need to assist those needing support.

Partners for HOME's data shows 3,060 individuals unhoused in 2026 in Atlanta. Of that number, 1,094 were unsheltered, meaning they were not in a shelter. That number is up from last year, when 2,894 people were unhoused.

Organizers say they are developing new housing in Atlanta to help get more people into stable housing through their multi-million-dollar campaign.

Rising cost of living leads to struggles for Atlantans

Vassell said households are struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

Some key contributors to that include rising housing costs and rising grocery and gas prices.

Vassell says for many people, wages have not kept up with increases in the cost of living.

"In 2025, 73% of the folks that came into our system overall reported being homeless for the first time. So, this again speaks to the challenges with income inequality in our community, rising rents that we saw at the end of 2022 and the first six months of 2023 that have yet to decline," Vassell said.

She pointed to the availability of affordable housing as the No. 1 driver of homelessness in Atlanta and nationwide.

You can learn more about Partners for HOME here.