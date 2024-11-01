Revisit Georgia election results from 2020 and 2016 ahead of 2024 Election Day

Georgia secretary of state holds briefing on early voting, trust in the election

Georgia has become one of the most closely watched battleground states in the race for the White House, with 16 Electoral College votes up for grabs in 2024. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have both made numerous campaign appearances in the state in the lead-up to Election Day.

In 2020, President Biden flipped the state, marking the first time a Democratic candidate had won Georgia since former President Bill Clinton did so during his 1992 presidential run.

Trump, who won Georgia in 2016, hopes to keep Harris at bay and flip the Peach State back to red this year.

Here is a breakdown of the election results in Georgia for the 2020 and 2016 presidential races.

How did Georgia vote in the 2020 presidential election?

Georgia voted Republican in eight of the last 10 presidential races, but it helped turn the tide for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, when he flipped the state blue by the slightest of margins.

Mr. Biden received 49.5% of the vote in Georgia, while Trump got 49.26%, according to the state's official results. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, the only other candidate on the ballot, received 1.26%.

How many people voted in Georgia in 2020?

Nearly 5 million voters — 4,997,716 to be specific — cast a vote for president in 2020. Of those, 2,473,633 votes were cast for Mr. Biden, 2,461,854 votes were cast for Trump, and Jorgensen got 62,229 votes, the state reported after conducting a recount.

Mr. Biden won the state of Georgia by 11,779 votes over Trump.

After the results were finalized, Trump made baseless accusations that the election was stolen. As CBS News reported in January 2021, Trump was recorded on a phone call asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other election officials to "find" enough votes to make him the winner.

Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans, did not intervene.

Trump and more than a dozen allies were later charged in connection with an alleged plot to overturn the election results.

How did Georgia vote in the 2016 presidential election?

The candidates on the ballot during the 2016 presidential race were Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Hillary Clinton, and Libertarian Gary Johnson.

Trump won Georgia that year with 51.05% of the vote, over Clinton with 45.89%. Johnson won 3.06%.

How many people voted in Georgia in 2016?

More than 4 million Georgia residents — 4,092,373 — cast a vote for president in 2016.

Of those, 2,089,104 voted for Trump, while 1,877,963 voted for Clinton. Johnson received 125,306 votes. Trump won by a margin of 211,141 votes.

Who is on the ballot in Georgia for the 2024 presidential race?

The candidates for president in Georgia in 2024 are Republican former President Donald Trump, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Libertarian Chase Oliver and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Many Georgia voters have cast their ballots early, but for those voting on Election Day, polls close on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

