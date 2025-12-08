Georgians feeling power bill pains during the holidays, but relief may be on the way next year

Most Georgians have felt the pinch when it comes to the power bill, and recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration has confirmed it's not just in your head.

Since January, the average family in Georgia has been paying 13% more for electricity.

Georgia Power tells CBS News Atlanta a rate decrease could be on the horizon. For now, however, the higher holiday power bills have many looking to save money.

It's getting harder for Pastor Jordan Thrasher to keep the lights on at Embry Hills United Methodist Church.

"A building this size, the number's in the thousands that it's gone up," Thrasher said.

Over the past few years, Thrasher says his church's electricity bills have skyrocketed, and this year, there's been no relief. The church has had to pull money from community programs to help keep the lights on.

"We are called to go out and serve and help one another and help feed the hungry and give clothes to those who need them, and we are not able to do those things because these uncontrollable costs prevent us from having the resources to do so," he said.

Thrasher's parishioners are struggling, too.

"They feel the pinch of rising costs, so they're not able to give as much," he said.

Georgia Interfaith Power and Light, an interfaith group advocating for energy efficiency, audited the church's power use.

It gave them smart thermostats — and subsidized half the cost — but it still isn't enough.

Thrasher hopes a program he uses at home, renting solar panels from Georgia Power, will continue to lower his family's electric bill by over $1,000 every year and one day help the church, too.

Advice for lowering your utility bills

The Public Service Commission encourages all customers to check their utilities once a year to see what discounts they qualify for.

"The flexibility that customers have on their bills, if they go to their electric utility's website, there's a lot of flat billing options available. There's a lot of cost savings and energy-efficiency items available on those websites," said Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore.

Georgia Power spokesperson Amanda Sowells says relief is expected next year.

"We are expecting our rates to decrease next year, and we do have our rates frozen until the end of 2028," Sowells said.

She says Georgia Power is trying to figure out where it can pass lower costs on to customers.

"We're working with the Public Service Commission to make sure we can kind of offload some of those costs. For example, fuel recovery costs and storm recovery costs will all be determined at the beginning of next year," Sowells said.

The rate decrease would take months to approve.

"If I see a decrease, that would be wonderful, as it would help out a lot of people. But until I see it, I don't know if I quite trust it," Thrasher said.

The pastor remains hopeful: for his church, and for his family. He knows lower electricity prices would be an answered prayer.

Georgia Power's advice for an energy-efficient holiday season? Use LED lights, which use 50% less power. The utility provider also recommends putting decorations on a timer so they don't stay on all night.

You can check to see if there's cold air seeping in around your windows — small repairs that can save you big money on your power bill.