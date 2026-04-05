Atlanta megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant marks Easter with message of hope, service amid economic strain

As thousands gathered across metro Atlanta to celebrate Easter Sunday, one of the region's most prominent faith leaders used the moment to center both spiritual renewal and real-world need.

At New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Pastor Jamal Bryant delivered a message of hope on what Christians call Resurrection Sunday — while also highlighting the church's ongoing efforts to support families facing economic uncertainty.

"Resurrection Sunday is evidence to the whole world that you can survive anything, that you can come back from anything," Bryant told CBS News Atlanta in an interview following Sunday's service.

Pastor Jamal Bryant delivers an inspiring Easter message. CBS News Atlanta

The message comes at a time when many Georgians — and Americans more broadly — continue to navigate rising costs, food insecurity, and broader global instability.

Bryant said those pressures are part of why Easter still resonates so deeply.

"With all that's taking place in the world… people are depressed just from watching the news," he said, pointing to conflicts and crises abroad. "Easter is so necessary and so critical."

Faith and food access intersect

The Easter message builds on months of outreach efforts by New Birth, which has leaned into direct service as economic concerns persist.

According to Bryant, the church distributed groceries to more than 1,000 people over the weekend alone, part of a broader push to address food insecurity in the community.

That work follows earlier efforts by Bryant to shift church giving priorities. During a previous period of economic strain tied to federal funding uncertainty, Bryant encouraged congregants to donate food instead of money — citing concern for families struggling to afford basic necessities.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church marks Easter with service and unity. CBS News Atlanta

The church has also expanded its outreach beyond food distribution, hosting events aimed at economic empowerment and supporting Black-owned businesses.

Bryant said that approach reflects a broader philosophy.

"New Birth understands that what it is that we do is not one dimensional, but has to minister to the whole body," he said.

A weekend of service and reflection

Church leaders described Easter weekend as a multi-day effort to meet both spiritual and practical needs:

Good Friday services focused on reflection and sacrifice

Community events brought in more than 1,000 children

An economic marketplace featured roughly 100 Black-owned businesses

Food distribution efforts reached more than 1,000 families

Worshippers join in song during the Easter service. CBS News Atlanta

All of it culminated in Sunday's Easter service — one of the most attended days of the year for churches nationwide.

Bryant said the goal is simple: ensure people leave with more than just a sermon.

"I think when people leave this weekend… they have a greater sense of hope, a greater purpose, and a greater understanding of God's love for them," he said.

Why Easter still matters

While church attendance trends have shifted in recent years, Bryant argued that Easter continues to draw people back — including those who may not regularly attend services.

He described the holiday as a cornerstone of Christian belief, centered on the idea of renewal and return.

"People come to church who don't ordinarily do so," he said.

Congregants and visitors gather at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for Easter. CBS News Atlanta

For many in Atlanta, that return is happening against the backdrop of ongoing financial stress, mental health challenges, and uncertainty about the future — making messages of resilience and recovery especially timely.

Bryant said that's where faith, for many, fills a gap.

"More people than ever feel lonely… dealing with depression, dealing with anxiety," he said. "Faith is what is giving them some solace and peace."