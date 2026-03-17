Long TSA lines and hundreds of flight cancellations continue to disrupt travel at Atlanta airport

Travelers passing through the world's busiest airport faced significant delays Tuesday as long security lines and staffing shortages disrupted travel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to FlightAware, the airport reported 141 flight delays and 180 cancellations throughout the day, affecting flights within, into and out of the United States.

Inside the airport, passengers encountered extended waits at security checkpoints. Officials reported wait times over an hour and a half at the main checkpoint, 71 minutes at the north checkpoint, over a half hour at the main international checkpoint and 50 minutes at the south TSA PreCheck-only checkpoint.

Airport officials said the longer wait times are tied to staffing constraints linked to the ongoing partial federal government shutdown, which has left many TSA officers working without pay.

In a statement posted on social media, the airport urged travelers to arrive early and allow extra time for screening.

"Passengers are experiencing longer than normal wait times at TSA security checkpoints due to staffing constraints related to the partial government shutdown," airport officials said. "Travelers are encouraged to allow extra time for security screening and arrive at least three hours ahead of their flights."

The airport also said its online TSA wait time feature was temporarily unavailable Monday due to a technical issue but has since been restored.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 16: Travelers wait in long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The disruption is due to the continuing government shutdown and inclement weather that hit the east coast this morning causing many flights to be canceled or delayed. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens acknowledged the strain on federal workers at the airport as the shutdown nears the one-month mark.

"These dedicated professionals continue to report for duty every day to ensure the safety of the millions of travelers passing through the world's busiest airport," Dickens said in a statement.

To support TSA officers during the shutdown, airport leaders have implemented several assistance programs, including meal vouchers, free parking, free MARTA Breeze transit passes and discounted food options from airport vendors.

Airport customer service staff are also helping direct travelers through terminals as security lines grow longer.

Officials continue to encourage passengers to check wait times before arriving and plan for extra time at security, as disruptions could continue until the federal funding situation is resolved.