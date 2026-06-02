College Park declares June 27 "David Scott Day" to honor late metro Atlanta lawmaker

The City of College Park is celebrating the life of the late Congressman David Scott with a special day honoring the metro Atlanta lawmaker.

Scott, who represented parts of the Atlanta area for over a decade, died on April 22. He was 80 years old.

Born in rural South Carolina, Scott eventually settled in Atlanta, starting an advertising business. He began his political career working as a staffer for Andrew Young's 1972 congressional campaign. He eventually served in the Georgia House of Representatives, state Senate, and U.S. House.

On Monday night, the College Park City Council and Mayor Bianca Motley Broom presented a proclamation, declaring June 27, 2026, which is Scott's birthday, will be "David Scott Day" in the city.

The city named the bridge that spans Camp Creek Parkway and connects the Georgia International Convention Center and Gateway Center Arena after Scott in 2025.

Rep. David Scott (D-GA) questions Fed Chair Jerome Powell during the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Oversight of the Treasury Department and Fed Reserve Pandemic response in Washington, DC on June 30, 2020. BILL O'LEARY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Elections to fill Scott's vacant House seat

Scott is the only lawmaker to represent District 13 since its creation ahead of the 2012 congressional elections. Due to his death, voters will go to the polls at least twice more to select the candidates to represent them.

Six candidates have qualified for the July 28 special election to serve the remainder of Scott's term in Congress - four Democrats and two Republicans. One of the candidates is Marcye Michelle Scott, the late lawmaker's daughter.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff, which is scheduled for Aug. 25.

In May's primary elections, voters selected state Rep. Jasmine Clark to serve as the Democratic candidate in the November general election. Clark will face Republican Air Force veteran Jonathan Chavez, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary.