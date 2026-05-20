Rep. Jasmine Clark wins Democratic nomination for Georgia's 13th Congressional District, CBS News projects

State Rep. Jasmine Clark has received enough votes to avoid a runoff in a closely watched Democratic primary race to replace the late U.S. Rep. David Scott in Georgia's 13th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Clark, who has been in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2019, is projected to have fought off a crowded field of candidates to get over 50% of the the Democratic primary vote in the district.

Jasmine Clark has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2019. Courtesy of Jasmine Clark Campaign

The district, which stretches across portions of metro Atlanta and was first created following the 2000 Census, has been represented by Scott since 2003. His death triggered a high-profile race that drew attention from Democratic leaders and political observers across Georgia.

Although Scott's name remained on the ballot due to printing deadlines, election officials previously said any votes cast for him would not be included in the official tabulation.

Clark entered Election Day as one of the race's frontrunners, framing herself as a longtime liberal fighter in the House and her campaign as an opportunity for a new generation of leadership in a district that has become a political stronghold for Black Democrats in Georgia.

Clark will face Republican Air Force veteran Jonathan Chavez, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

Because the district strongly favors Democrats, political analysts say the winner of the Democratic primary is widely expected to become the district's next member of Congress in November.