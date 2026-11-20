The Last Traces of Christina Downer After "SNL" writer Jimmy Fowlie publicly searched for answers in the disappearance of his sister, Christina Downer, her case drew widespread attention. Now, nearly a year later, investigators have arrested Christina's ex-boyfriend and his ex-girlfriend. This is now a no-body homicide case involving a phone found on a Santa Monica beach and allegations of a cover-up. "48 Hours" consultant and journalist Annie McCormick joins "48 Hours" consultant and investigator Herman Weisberg to unpack the evidence and arrests in this case. More